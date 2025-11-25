Bihar: Newly formed cabinet holds first meet, approves decision to generate 1 crore jobs in 5 years

The newly formed Bihar Cabinet held its inaugural meeting on Tuesday. A major decision was announced: the government plans to generate one crore job opportunities for the state's youth over the next five years.

State Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit briefed journalists after the session, which was chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Amrit stated that the discussions focused on extensive employment creation and industrial expansion.

“A defence corridor, semiconductor manufacturing park, global capacity centres, mega tech city, and fitness city will be established to make Bihar a 'tech hub' of eastern India,” Amrit said. He added that the state will be developed as a “back-end hub and global workplace” under the new-age economy over the next five years.

The Chief Secretary confirmed that dedicated committees are in place to achieve these goals. “A committee has also been formed to prepare plans for employment-oriented initiatives in the start-up domain. This will ensure livelihood opportunities for the state's talented, young entrepreneurs,” he said.

The Council of Ministers also approved an Artificial Intelligence Mission. This program aims to position Bihar as a leading state in the AI sector.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Nitish Kumar detailed the government's employment targets:

“Ensuring that more and more youth in the state get government jobs and employment has been our priority from the very beginning. Under Sapt Nishchay-2, we have provided government jobs and employment to 50 lakh youth in the state between 2020-25.”

“For the next five years (2025-30), we have set a target of providing jobs and employment to 1 crore youth.”

The Chief Minister noted that work to promote industries and create maximum employment began swiftly after the new government was formed. “To accelerate the pace of development in a changing Bihar, the goal has been set to build a New Age Economy based on technology and service-oriented innovations. To achieve this, suggestions will be sought from leading entrepreneurs connected to Bihar,” he explained.

“Plans and policies will be formulated accordingly. At the same time, a comprehensive action plan will be prepared with the collaboration of key departments, renowned economists, and experts to develop and establish Bihar as a 'Global Back-end Hub' and 'Global Workplace',” he concluded.

The state government further announced that a total of eleven cities, comprising nine divisional towns, alongside Sonepur and Sitamarhi, will implement new Greenfield Township projects.