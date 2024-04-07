Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made waves on Sunday after insisting that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance would secure “more than 4,000 seats" in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The senior politician was also seen touching the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two shared the stage during a rally in Nawada.

