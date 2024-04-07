Hello User
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar predicts 'more than 4,000 seats' for NDA, touches PM Modi's feet during Lok Sabha rally

Livemint

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar predicts over 4,000 seats for BJP-led NDA in upcoming Lok Sabha elections, touches PM Modi's feet at Nawada rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in conversation during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made waves on Sunday after insisting that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance would secure “more than 4,000 seats" in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The senior politician was also seen touching the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two shared the stage during a rally in Nawada.

