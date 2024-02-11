Bihar floor test tomorrow: Will Nitish Kumar win trust vote? A look at state assembly numbers
Nitish Kumar-led new Bihar government will face a floor test on Monday to prove it has the majority support in the Bihar Assembly. Does Nitish Kumar have enough support to win the trust vote?
he floor test of the new Bihar government is set to take place in the assembly on Monday, February 12. The new state government is led by the coalition of Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS).