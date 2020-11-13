Bihar: Nitish Kumar says NDA MLAs to meet on Sunday to formally elect leader

A joint meeting of the NDA legislature party will be held on Sunday at 12:30 pm where Nitish Kumar will be elected as its leader.

This was decided at meeting of the leaders of the four NDA constituents in Bihar--the JD(U), BJP, HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) at the residence of Nitish Kumar on Friday.

"On 15 November at 12:30 pm all the newly-elected NDA MLAs will hold a joint meeting, all decisions will be notified. There will be a Cabinet meeting today in the evening," chief minister-elect Nitish Kumar told reporters on Friday.

Despite the BJP emerging as the largest party in the ruling alliance with 74 seats, 31 more than the JD(U), the top leadership of the saffron party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has emphatically endorsed NitisKumar as the next chief minister.

He was declared the ruling coalition's chief ministerial candidate much before the election process had started.

