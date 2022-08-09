Bihar political crisis Live Updates: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has decided to break off the alliance with the BJP and will meet Governor Phagu Chauhan at 4 pm today to resign as Chief Minister. Though no official announcements have been made yet, Kumar is expected to split with ally BJP for a second time in eight years and embrace support from the RJD led Mahagathbandhan to continue in office.
09 Aug 2022, 03:04 PM IST
RJD likely to extend support to Nitish Kumar
RJD is expected to extend support to Nitish Kumar. There will be no differences on allotment of portfolios. Tejashwi Yadav said that they have a strength of 160. If BJP attempts to create instability or tries to push for President's Rule, we'll give them a "befitting reply", RJD sources to ANI.
09 Aug 2022, 02:42 PM IST
Upendra Kushwaha congratulates Nitish Kumar
Upendra Kushwaha, the National Parliamentary Board President of JD(U) tweets, "Congratulations Nitish Kumar for the leadership of a new alliance in a new form..."
09 Aug 2022, 02:36 PM IST
Bihar's assembly: The Number Game
Bihar's assembly has an effective strength of 242. The majority mark is 121. The RJD has the highest number of 79 MLAs followed by the BJP (77) and the JD(U) with 44..
The JD(U) also enjoys the support of four MLAs of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha and an Independent.
The Congress has 19 MLAs while the CPIML(L) has 12 and CPI and CPI(M) have two each. So even if Nitish Kumar (JD (U)) and RJD come together, chances are he will be able to reatin his Chief Ministerial post with out BJP's support.
09 Aug 2022, 02:28 PM IST
Here's why Nitish Kumar broke alliance with the BJP
Relations between the BJP and the JD(U) have been worsening for quite some time in the wake of disagreements over a host of issues including caste census, population control and the ‘Agnipath’ defence recruitment scheme.
CPIML (Liberation) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya had told PTI on Monday the crux of the row between JD(U) and BJP also stemmed from the recent statement by J P Nadda, president of the saffron party, who said regional parties “have no future".
09 Aug 2022, 02:28 PM IST
Tejashwi Yadav to meet Nitish Kumar
Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav is likely to visit the CM Nitish Kumar's residence to hand over the letter of support any time. RJD legislators will also meet Kumar in the evening.
09 Aug 2022, 02:22 PM IST
JDU's Nitish Kumar to meet Governor at 4 pm
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought an appointment with Governor Phagu Chauhan at 4 pm on Tuesday amid a political crisis with the BJP.
According to the PTI news agency, Kumar is unlikely to resign from the chief minister-ship and may simply seek to replace BJP ministers with those of other parties, which may support his party in continuing the government.