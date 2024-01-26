Bihar politics LIVE: Nitish Kumar joining NDA or staying with INDIA?

The unity of INDIA appeared in jeopardy amid growing speculation that Nitish Kumar may exit the Opposition bloc.
Bihar politics LIVE: Here are some quotes on who said what.
“We want the Congress, which is our alliance partner, to do some introspection with regard to its stance towards other constituents and sharing of seats. Our leader Nitish Kumar has for long been stressing on the need for early finalisation of seat-sharing deal so that we could concentrate on Lok Sabha polls."
-- JD(U) Bihar unit chief Umesh Singh Kushwaha
“We formed a government together for the welfare of the people and to defeat the BJP. The prevailing confusion is affecting public life in Bihar. Only the chief minister can dispel the confusion. We hope he will do so by this evening."
-- RJD Rajya Sabha member Manoj Kumar Jha
“As far as Kumar or the JD(U) are concerned, doors are never permanently closed in politics. Closed doors open when the time comes but whether they will open or not is for our central leadership to decide."
-- BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi
“There is nothing to say much about the political atmosphere in Bihar. You all are watching it. Nitish Kumar's statement on dynasty politics was directed at the Congress and the RJD. Under these circumstances, do you think they will remain united? The grand alliance government in Bihar would not remain intact at all after this statement of the CM."
-- Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi
“We are keeping a watch on the situation in the state where the next two or three days may be crucial. The BJP, which is the largest constituent of the alliance, is keeping me in the loop. We will be holding more talks in Delhi."
-- Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader and Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan
“Nitish Kumar has built an image where everyone keeps guessing about his future political moves. It is true that he is not comfortable as RJD is part of the Mahagathbandhan. He is feeling suffocated. Ever since the grand alliance government was formed in Bihar, RJD leaders keep attacking the chief minister. Sometimes, the statements become insulting to him. These are the reasons that, as per indications, he is trying to quit the grand alliance."
-- Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal leader Upendra Kushwaha
“I am not welcoming nor am I against anyone. It is the decision of the central leadership. Whatever decision they take, I am sure it will be in the interest of the state and the party. I am neither happy nor unhappy. I am a worker of the party, I will abide by whatever decision is taken."
-- Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh
“It appears to me that this government will fall in a day or two."
-- Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Santosh Kumar Suman. (PTI)
Bihar politics LIVE: Bihar Congress CLP leader Dr Shakeel Ahmed Khan has called a meeting of Congress MLAs in Purnia, Bihar at 2 pm on Saturday amid growing speculation that Nitish Kumar may exit the Opposition bloc.
Bihar politics LIVE: On the current political situation in Bihar, Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra says, as quoted by ANI, "Congress is keeping its eye on the whole situation... It is not that whatever BJP wants will happen... Right now our focus is on Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra, but we are also keeping an eye on this...Congress is united"
Bihar politics LIVE: On the current political situation in Bihar, JDU MLA Gopal Mandal says, as quoted by ANI, "Wherever our national president (Nitish Kumar) goes, we will follow him. JDU MLAs are strong, so it is not possible to break them. People can do anything to save their existence. He was not respected; he was being abused..."
Bihar politics LIVE: On the current political situation in Bihar, RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav says, as quoted by ANI, "No one has betrayed our Lalu Prasad Yadav nor can anyone betray him. Only the public can betray him, otherwise, no one has that power. It doesn't matter whether we are in the government or not, we will work for the people."
Bihar politics LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party Chief and ally of the INDIA bloc on Friday said that there is "no sign" of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a key figure in the opposition alliance returning to the NDA.
Speaking to the reporters here, Yadav also expressed his hope that Nitish will strengthen the INDIA alliance, formed to take on the BJP-led central government in the upcoming general elections.
"There is no such sign. We hope that Nitish Kumar will not go to NDA. He will strengthen the INDIA alliance," Yadav said.
Notably, the unity of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) appeared in jeopardy amid growing speculation that Nitish Kumar, a key figure in the bloc may exit the 28-party Opposition bloc, formed to take on the BJP-led Central government. (ANI)
Bihar politics LIVE: Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi said on Friday it was only a matter of time before JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar returns to the BJP-led NDA.
Asked about the timing of Kumar joining hands with the NDA, Manjhi said, "It will happen at any moment. I knew from the beginning that the grand alliance government of the RJD-JD(U) would fall."
On the reason for Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav skipping the governor's high-tea ceremony on Republic Day, Manjhi said, "I cannot comment on this. You should ask him (Tejashwi Yadav) why he was absent."
Earlier in the day, Manjhi had said that the 'grand alliance' government in Bihar would not remain intact. (PTI)
