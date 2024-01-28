As JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar prepares to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the record 9th time, Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan welcomed the formation of the NDA government in the state but cleared that he disagrees with the policies of Nitish Kumar and may continue to do so. Chirag Paswan said that it remains to be seen how the government is formed, but as a member of the NDA, his party will work for the vision of ‘Bihar first and Bihari first.’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bihar politics LIVE: Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM "I am going there (Patna) to attend the oath-taking ceremony. We are happy that an NDA government would be formed again in Bihar. I have said this before that I disagree with Nitish Kumar over his policies and it would continue if we continue to work over his policies," Chirag Paswan said.

The remarks by Chirag Paswan are significant as before leaving the NDA in 2022, Nitish Kumar expressed his displeasure with BJP's equation with Lok Janshakti Party leader. The Bihar Chief Minister blamed Chirag Paswan's party for JD(U)'s dismal performance in the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections in 2020.

JD(U) blames Congress after leaving INDIA bloc After leaving the Opposition INDIA bloc and going back to NDA ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, JD(U) on Sunday blamed Congress for stealing the leadership of the Opposition alliance. JD(U) leader KC Tyagi alleged that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was made to announce Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as the Prime Ministerial face of the INDIA bloc.

"Congress wanted to steal the leadership of the INDIA alliance. In the meeting that took place on December 19, through a conspiracy, to get the leadership of the INDIA alliance, Mallikarjun Kharge's name was proposed (as PM face)…earlier, in the meeting that took place in Mumbai, it was unanimously decided that without any PM face, INDIA alliance will work," the senior leader said.

"Through a conspiracy, Mamata Banerjee was made to propose Kharge's name as PM face...all other parties have made their own identity by fighting against the Congress...Congress kept dragging the seat sharing, we kept saying that seat sharing needs to happen immediately...INDIA lacked plans to fight against BJP," KC Tyagi added.

