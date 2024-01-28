Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge commented on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's resignation by stating that he was not surprised by the development.

As reported by ANI, Kharge added that many individuals in the country are known for switching loyalties, using the popular phrase 'Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram' to describe such political behaviour. Also Read: Bihar politics LIVE: BJP chief JP Nadda to leave for Patna in afternoon; oath likely today “Earlier he and us were fighting together. When I talked to Lalu Ji and Tejashwi, they also said that Nitish is going. If he wanted to stay, he would have stayed but he wants to go. That's why we already knew this, but to keep the India Alliance intact, if we say something wrong, the wrong message will be sent. This information was already given to us by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. Today that came true. There are many people in the country like 'Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram'," Kharge said.

In Patna, Janata Dal (United) national president Nitish Kumar arrived at the Raj Bhavan and submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Sunday.

Furthermore, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a post on X said that Nitish Kumar, who frequently changes political partners, is giving tough competition to the chameleons in changing colours.

He wrote, “Nitish Kumar, who frequently changes political partners, is giving tough competition to the chameleons in changing colours. The people of Bihar will not forgive the experts of this betrayal and those who made them dance on their tune. It is quite clear that the Prime Minister and the BJP are scared of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and this political drama has been created to divert attention from it."