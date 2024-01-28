Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge commented on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's resignation by stating that he was not surprised by the development. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, Kharge added that many individuals in the country are known for switching loyalties, using the popular phrase 'Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram' to describe such political behaviour.

“Earlier he and us were fighting together. When I talked to Lalu Ji and Tejashwi, they also said that Nitish is going. If he wanted to stay, he would have stayed but he wants to go. That's why we already knew this, but to keep the India Alliance intact, if we say something wrong, the wrong message will be sent. This information was already given to us by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. Today that came true. There are many people in the country like 'Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram'," Kharge said.

In Patna, Janata Dal (United) national president Nitish Kumar arrived at the Raj Bhavan and submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Sunday.

Furthermore, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a post on X said that Nitish Kumar, who frequently changes political partners, is giving tough competition to the chameleons in changing colours.

He wrote, “Nitish Kumar, who frequently changes political partners, is giving tough competition to the chameleons in changing colours. The people of Bihar will not forgive the experts of this betrayal and those who made them dance on their tune. It is quite clear that the Prime Minister and the BJP are scared of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and this political drama has been created to divert attention from it."

This move occurred amidst widespread speculation that Nitish might reunite with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), leading to the conclusion of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad told ANI, “If the main man (Nitish Kumar) behind this alliance says so, then there was no future (for INDIA alliance). There is no vacancy for the Prime Ministerial post. BJP will have a historic win in Lok Sabha polls and in Bihar we will win the whole 40 seats."

However, Union Minister and BJP MP Nityanand Rai hoped that Bihar will move forward on the path of development. “Today is an important day for Bihar... Now Bihar will move forward on the path of development and we will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats of Bihar and PM Modi will be elected PM for the third time.," he told ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rapidly unfolding political developments in the state were set in motion by a social media post from Rohini Acharya, the daughter of former Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Yadav. In her post, she criticized the JD(U), referring to it as a 'socialist party' that claims to be progressive but changes its ideology in response to shifting wind patterns.

Meanwhile, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said that the resignation was bound to happen. Speaking to PTI, Rajbhar said, “This was bound to happen. When he (Nitish Kumar) joined the INDIA alliance to become the PM, nobody accepted him there. He must have thought about saving his position."

Following his resignation, Nitish Kumar has marked his fourth instance of switching political allegiances. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the 243 members in the Bihar Assembly, the RJD holds 79 seats, followed by the BJP with 78, JD(U) with 45, Congress with 19, CPI (M-L) with 12, and CPI(M) and CPI with 2 each. Additionally, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) has 4 seats, while the AIMIM and an Independent each hold two seats.

(With inputs from agencies)

