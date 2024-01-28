Bihar politics: Prashant Kishore calls Nitish Kumar 'sardar of palturams'; predicts JD(U)'s fate in 2025 elections
Prashant Kishore asserted that in the past year, he was the only leader to openly claim that Nitish Kumar would change sides anytime and the Bihar Chief Minister is a 'sardar of palturams'
Political strategist and former JD(U) leader Prashant Kishore on Sunday said that not just Nitish Kumar, but all politicians in Bihar are ‘palturams.’ Prashant Kishore asserted that in the past year, he was the only leader to openly claim that Nitish Kumar would change sides anytime and the Bihar Chief Minister is a "sardar of palturams." The Jan Suraaj Abhiyan leader also predicted the fate of Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in the Bihar assembly elections 2025.