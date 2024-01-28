 Bihar politics: Prashant Kishore calls Nitish Kumar 'sardar of palturams'; predicts JD(U)'s fate in 2025 elections | Mint
Bihar politics: Prashant Kishore calls Nitish Kumar 'sardar of palturams'; predicts JD(U)'s fate in 2025 elections

 Devesh Kumar

Prashant Kishore asserted that in the past year, he was the only leader to openly claim that Nitish Kumar would change sides anytime and the Bihar Chief Minister is a 'sardar of palturams'

Prashant Kishore also talked about the question of opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections (ANI)Premium
Prashant Kishore also talked about the question of opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections (ANI)

Political strategist and former JD(U) leader Prashant Kishore on Sunday said that not just Nitish Kumar, but all politicians in Bihar are ‘palturams.’ Prashant Kishore asserted that in the past year, he was the only leader to openly claim that Nitish Kumar would change sides anytime and the Bihar Chief Minister is a "sardar of palturams." The Jan Suraaj Abhiyan leader also predicted the fate of Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in the Bihar assembly elections 2025.

Bihar politics LIVE: Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM for record 9th time

"If you look back at my remarks over the past year, then you would find out that I was the only person who on camera said that Nitish Kumar can change his side anytime. People already know that Nitish Kumar is a 'palturam' and 'sardar of palturams'. However, today's incident has shown that all politicians in Bihar are also 'palturam'," Prashant Kishore said as per PTI.

Prashant Kishore said that the political equations in Bihar will undergo a substantial change ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and the developments will be more dramatic.

"In the present Bihar picture, there are two sides. On one hand, Nitish Kumar is the face, supported by the BJP. On the other, there is RJD and the other parties. The Bihar assembly election will not take place in this formation. Before the next Bihar election, there will be many dramatic developments in Bihar. Within six months after the Lok Sabha election, you will see those developments," Prashant Kishor said.

'Will take retirement if JD(U) gets more than 20 seats'

The political strategist, who is a well-known force behind many successful politicians in India said that Nitish Kumar left Mahgathbandhan as he got scared of his prediction. Prashant Kishore said that in case JD(U) gets more than 20 seats in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, he will take retirement.

"They got scared after my prediction and already left Mahgathbandhan. My next prediction is Nitish Kumar's party won't get more than 20 seats in the state election. Please write it down. If JD(U) gets more than 20 seats in the state, I will take retirement," Prashant Kishor said.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Published: 28 Jan 2024, 04:08 PM IST
