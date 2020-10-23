Bihar poll campaign: Modi says opposition working with anti-India forces

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said opposition parties were working with anti-India forces, and if they came to power in Bihar , lawlessness and corruption will be back in the state.

Speaking at a joint public meeting with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Modi asked the people to support National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates for development of the state.

“They (opposition) want to make India weak, and they support those who want to make India weak. We had removed Article 370 but now they are saying they will bring it back. Even after saying such things, opposition believes that people of Bihar will give them votes. Is it not an insult of the people of Bihar?" said Modi at his first public meeting in Sasaram ahead of the assembly polls in Bihar.

Modi further said the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had deliberately stopped development work in Bihar for ten years. “They (opposition) can take help from anyone but people of Bihar will never support them. They have looted Bihar, stopped development work for ten years. For 18 months Nitish Kumar worked with them but he soon realised that he would not be able to work for development of Bihar and people of the state," said Modi.

Modi said people of Bihar have always been at forefront for the country and soldiers from Bihar gave up their lives in Galwan to protect the pride of the Indian tricolour.

“It is important for the development of Bihar that NDA returns to power under chief minister Nitish Kumar. It is important to make India self reliant to bring back NDA, it is important to support NDA to make Bihar self reliant. Opposition has never cared for the people of Bihar and they only want to work for their own benefit," Modi added.

PM Modi will hold three public meetings in Bihar on the first day of his campaign for assembly elections.

Addressing the people of the state, Modi said opposition parties had opposed induction of Rafale aircraft and PM Kisan programme of the union government which works for the benefit of farmers. Modi said those who opposed Rafale and PM Kisan are now opposed to the agricultural reforms because opposition parties always support middlemen and corruption.

“They are same people who had opposed Rafale and programmes like PM Kisan because they only work for the benefit of middlemen. People of the country and Bihar know that the opposition want to protect middlemen," said Modi.

Without naming any political party, Modi said some people were trying to misguide voters of Bihar and there was a deliberate attempt to spread lies and false information.

