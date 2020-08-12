Bihar polls 2020: Mahagathbandhan seat-sharing not finalised yet, says Congress

New Delhi: Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar and Congress Campaign Committee Chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh has claimed that the seat-sharing in Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) has still not been finalised.

Speaking to ANI Singh said that RJD-Congress have to accommodate all the parties, as many parties are in the Mahagathbandhan.

Speaking to ANI Singh said that RJD-Congress have to accommodate all the parties, as many parties are in the Mahagathbandhan.

"I can say that seat-sharing for Bihar Assembly poll has not been finalised yet, But it is equally true that all small allies like Left front, RLSP, HAM all will be adjusted," said Singh.

"There has been no such thing right now, RJD and Congress will see the interest of all parties together and according to the capacity they will get seats," he added.

Speaking on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, he slammed Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey for commenting on Rajput's case saying, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut used "unparliamentary language" against Nitish Kumar.

"Bihar's DGP gets political inspiration from somewhere and hence he makes such a statement. There are only a few days left in his police job. It seems that he is heading straight into politics,' he added.

Assembly tenure of Bihar is scheduled to end on November 29. The electoral process has to be completed by November 28 to avoid a constitutional crisis. Bihar state legislature has 243 Assembly constituencies.

Congress has 27 MLAs in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) 80, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 54, and Janata Dal-United (JDU) 71.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

