Bihar polls: Gandhis, Shatrughan Sinha in Congress' list of star campaigners

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manmohan Singh are among the list of star campaigners for Congress for the first phase of the upcoming Bihar polls to be held on 28 October.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sachin Pilot, Shatrughan Sinha are among the list of 30 leaders submitted to the Election Commission on Saturday.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sachin Pilot, Shatrughan Sinha are among the list of 30 leaders submitted to the Election Commission on Saturday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also figure in the list.

Others in the list include Shaktisinh Gohil, Tariq Anwar, Shakeel Ahmed, Kirti Azad, Nikhil Kumar, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Anil Sharma, Pramod Tiwari, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Udit Raj and Raj Babbar.

ANI quotes its sources saying Rahul Gandhi would hold at least six rallies in the Bihar elections with two rallies in each phase. They said details are being worked out.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases - October 28, November 3, and 7 - and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.