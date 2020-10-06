Bihar polls: JD(U), BJP reach 122-121 seat-sharing deal, announces Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced that his party, the Janata Dal (United) will be contesting on the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 from 115 seats and the BJP will contest on 121 seats in 243-member assembly.

Addressing a press conference on 6 October, the Bihar CM said that as part of the seat-sharing formula reached by the NDA partners, the JD(U) has been given 122 seats, out of which it will give seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha.

"JD(U) has been allotted 122 seats. Under that quota, we are giving 7 seats to HAM. BJP has 121 seats. Talks are underway, BJP will allot seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party under their quota," Kumar stated at the press meet.

BJP to allocate few seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party

Nitish Kumar also said that the BJP has been given 122 seats out of which, the party will allot a few seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party.

Nitish Kumar also said that there was no confusion between the NDA partners JD(U) and the BJP over seat allocation in the upcoming state polls. "A decision has been made over who will contest from where. No one in BJP or JD(U) has any confusion about anything," Kumar added.

On Lok Janshakti Party, Nitish Kumar said, "Ram Vilas Paswan is unwell. We want him to recover. Did he reach Rajya Sabha without JDU's help? How many seats do they have in Bihar Vidhan Sabha? Two. So, BJP-JD(U) gave him ticket to RS. What do we have to do with what someone says?"

Taking a swipe at Congress and the RJD, Kumar said, "There was no development. The university teachers were not even getting their salaries... but, now, we are asking for votes based on the work we have done."

Meanwhile, in an apparent message to ally LJP's Chirag Paswan, who recently said his party would contest the Bihar polls on its own and fight Nitish Kumar, the BJP said that its alliance with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in Bihar is 'unbreakable'.

Bihar election dates

The Election Commission of India had earlier announced the schedule for Bihar Assembly polls 2020. Voting will be held in three phases, the first one on 28 October, second one on 3 November and the third one on 7 November. The counting of all votes will take place on 10 November, the ECI said.

In the first phase, 71 seats will be covered. Poll date is on October 28.

In the second phase, around 94 seats will be covered. Poll date is on November 3.

And in the third phase, 78 seats will be covered. Poll date is on November 7.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via