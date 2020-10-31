Bihar polls: Nitish Kumar doesn't speak on real issues, claims Tejashwi Yadav

When asked about BJP president JP Nadda's statement that Lalu Prasad Yadav's photo is missing in the RJD posters, Tejashwi said, "We talk about issues of employment, poverty and education. Naddaji should tell us why Bihar has not been given the status of a special state. Why is there no special package for Bihar. Why he does not speak about price rise. Only during the polls, he comes to Bihar to ask for votes."