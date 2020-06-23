Bihar polls: Nitish Kumar to review development programmes, give rallies a miss

NEW DELHI: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will embark on a state-wide visit to review the progress of the various development programmes implemented by his government in preparation for the assembly polls, tentatively scheduled for October-November.

Senior leaders of Janata Dal (United) or JDU said that while Kumar typically visits most constituencies as part of his election campaign, this time around he will focus on visiting all the 38 districts of the state.

The move will be significant as Bihar is among the states hit hard by the reverse migration of workers from big cities to their hometowns and villages.

"Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will visit every district and review the development work which has been done by the government. During his visit in every district, he will not only meet the government officials to inspect the progress but also meet the beneficiaries of the programme," said a senior leader of JDU in know of the election campaign strategy.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had used the same strategy during the 2019 general elections. with party workers meeting more than 22 crore beneficiaries of different programmes of the Union government.

"During the visit in district, Nitish Kumar will also meet booth level workers of JDU. This is the first time that Kumar is meeting booth level workers of JDU because earlier it was the BJP which used to have more booth level workers than JDU. But we have our own booth level workers in all the 70,000 booths of the state," the JDU leader added.

Senior leaders of both JDU and BJP have categorically said the election campaign will be led by Kumar who will continue to be the chief ministerial candidate of National Democratic Alliance (NDA). BJP-led NDA is hoping to win at least two-third seats in the state assembly.

Senior leaders of BJP are targeting 2.38 crore beneficiaries of Jan Dhan accounts in Bihar for the upcoming assembly elections. BJP also plans to reach out to 84.4 lakh beneficiaries under Ujjwala scheme which provides subsidised cooking gas, 59 lakh beneficiaries of PM Kisan scheme under which every landholding farmer gets ₹6,000 every year, and beneficiaries of housing and subsidised electricity under Saubhagya scheme.

