Bihar polls: Rahul-Tejashwi kick off joint campaign, say it's time for change

“Nitish Kumar has got tired now and he should just let it be. Those who could not give jobs in 15 years, those who finished the education system and left hospitals in a deteriorated state, what can be expected of them?" Yadav, chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagatbandhan, told a public meeting in Nawada. "The person who did not work for 15 years, he will not work even if you vote him for another 5 years. Tell me, will I not get one chance."