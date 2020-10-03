Bihar polls: Tejashwi is Opposition's CM candidate; RJD to contest 144 seats

Bihar's opposition Grand Alliance on Saturday has hammered a seat-sharing deal for the upcoming assembly elections in the state and announced Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate.

"All components of UPA have decided to come together as coalition for the Bihar Assembly elections. Congress, RJD, CPI, CPI(M) & Vikassheel Insaan Party will be part of this alliance under leadership of RJD. We want Bihar to prosper under Tejashwi Yadav," said Congress leader Avinash Pandey.

Apart from the RJD, which is spearheading the opposition coalition, the Congress, Left parties CPI-ML, CPI and the CPI(M), Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni's Vikasheel Insan Party (VIP) and Jharkhand's ruling party JMM will unitedly fight the Bihar elections scheduled in October-November.

The Congress has been offered 70 seats, CPI-ML 19, CPI and CPI(M) altogether 10, while the remaining seats in the 243-strong assembly will be contested by Lalu Prasad's party, said his son Tejashwi.

RJD will accommodate Mukesh Sahni's VIP and JMM in its quota of 144 seats, said Tejashwi Yadav.

The Congress will also be fielding its candidate in Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat where by-poll will be held on November 7.

The Election Commission announced that Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Ahead of state Assembly polls here, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Bihar unit chief Bharat Bind joined Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav inducted Bind into the party.

Earlier, BSP supremo Mayawati had announced that her party will fight the upcoming Bihar polls in alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and former union minister Upendra Kushwaha will be the chief ministerial candidate.

Yadav vowed to dislodge the government headed by Nitish Kumar, whom Congress leader Avinash Pandey in his address accused of "apharan" (hijacking) of the mandate in the previous elections. The JD(U) chief had fought 2015 elections opposing the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but ended up re- aligning with the saffron party, Pandey said.

