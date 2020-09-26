Former Bihar top cop Gupteshwar Pandey set to join Nitish Kumar's JDU today

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey is all set to join Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) on Saturday. The development comes few days after Gupteshwar Pandey took voluntary retirement to "avoid embarrassment" in case the Election Commission charged him with "favouring any political party".

Reportedly, Pandey was supposed to join the JDU on 26 September at a ceremony scheduled at 1 pm. He went to the JDU headquarters in Patna to attend a meeting with Nitish Kumar.

The former Bihar DGP taking VRS from services has triggered speculation of him contesting the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

Speaking about quitting the IPS to contest state polls, Pandey said, "The media has created such a perception that I am favouring some political party or alliance. I have been trolled on several digital platforms. Keeping this in mind, I have taken VRS before Election Commission could point fingers at me. Model code of conduct would be imposed in Bihar any time. If EC would remove me from the post of DGP, it would be a huge embarrassment for me. Hence, it was a better option of taking VRS. Now, I am a free man."

Gupteshwar Pandey has been a vocal supporter of Nitish Kumar-led JDU. He has also pointed out that the option of contesting election is now open for him. He can fight on the ticket of any party or as independent candidate.

Ex-Bihar DGP's sexist remarks on Rhea

In a controversial statement, the former Bihar DGP had earlier said that Rhea Chakraborty "does not have the aukat (stature)" to comment on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. His comments surfaced while Pandey was celebrating the Supreme Court order on the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Speaking to reporters, Pandey said, "Rhea Chakraborty does not have the aukat to comment on the Bihar Chief Minister. What the police did was correct, and according to legal and constitutional provisions."

34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput died on 14 June in Mumbai, leaving the film industry and his fans in shock.

