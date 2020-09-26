Former Bihar top cop Gupteshwar Pandey set to join Nitish Kumar's JDU today

Speaking about quitting the IPS to contest state polls, Pandey said, "The media has created such a perception that I am favouring some political party or alliance. I have been trolled on several digital platforms. Keeping this in mind, I have taken VRS before Election Commission could point fingers at me. Model code of conduct would be imposed in Bihar any time. If EC would remove me from the post of DGP, it would be a huge embarrassment for me. Hence, it was a better option of taking VRS. Now, I am a free man."