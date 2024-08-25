’Bihar was Switzerland for Tejashwi...’: Prashant Kishor says RJD leader discussing development model is laughable

  • Prashant Kishor took a swipe at  Tejashwi Yadav for talking about 'development model' and claimed that RJD leader doesn't know what GDP and GDP growth are.

Livemint
Updated25 Aug 2024, 06:24 PM IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor on Sunday took a swipe at Tejashwi Yadav and said that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader discussing development model is laughable.

Kishor also claimed that Tejashwi Yadav doesn't know what GDP and GDP growth are.

Kishor made the remark a day after Tejashwi Yadav criticised Bihar government saying Bihar tops the charts in unemployment, poverty, inflation, corruption, and crime despite having a "double-engine government".

Also Read | Prashant Kishor’s big announcement: Jan Suraaj to fight on 243 seats in 2025

If Tejashwi Yadav speaks on caste, extortion, liquor mafia, crime, comment can be made, said Kishore, adding, "But if he discusses development model, it is laughable.”

Kishor also claimed that Tejashwi does not know what GDP and GDP growth are despite being in power for the last 15 years, and is talking about the development story of Bihar.

"As far as crime is concerned, when Tejashwi Yadav was the Deputy CM six months ago, Bihar was Switzerland for him and after six months Bihar has become a gutter. If today Nitish Kumar joins Mahagathbandhan, Bihar will again start looking great to him," added Jan Suraaj chief.

Also Read | RJD leader chased into home, shot dead in Bihar’s Hajipur

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor announced that Jan Suraaj, which will become a political party on October 2, will contest 243 Bihar assembly seats in 2025 and it will have 40 women candidate. The next assembly elections in Bihar state are likely to be held by the end of 2025.

On Saturday, Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly, accused the BJP of being power-hungry and neglecting public concerns. “Bihar is number one in unemployment, poverty, inflation and in corruption...Bihar is number one in crime also,” he added.

Claiming that the BJP is only concerned about being in power and not concerned about the public, Yadav termed Nitish Kumar a ‘tired Chief Minister’ and said he is unable to effectively govern the state.

First Published:25 Aug 2024, 06:24 PM IST
