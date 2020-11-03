Bihar will select NDA again, says PM Modi at Forbesganj rally: Key highlights

As Bihar on 3 November entered the second phase of assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally at Forbesganj in Araria district of the state. PM Modi will later address another rally today at Saharsa at around 12:30 pm.

This is the fourth and the last campaign trip of the Prime Minister in the ongoing Bihar Asembly polls 2020.

Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also be addressing poll meetings in Katihar and Kishanganj. All the districts where PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi will be visiting today will vote in the last phase on 7 November.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi’s speech at Forbesganj:

1) Democracy is deep rooted - Not just India, Bihar is giving a message to the world. In Covid-19 times, people are coming out in huge numbers to vote. This is democracy's power and every Bihari's devotion for it. Think tanks around the world will evaluate how deeply democracy is entrenched in Indian minds, says PM Modi at the rally.

2) PM Modo congratulates EC – “I congratulate our Election Commission for the conduct of elections in such tough times with extra preparations and precautions," says PM Modi in Forbesganj.

3) On higher polling percentage, PM Modi said that the voting for the second phase of Bihar polls is being held today. “I have been informed that the polling percentage till 10 am is higher as compared to the voter turnout in previous polls," the PM said.

4) On re-electing the NDA government, PM Modi said that the state has given a clear message. “On the basis of the initial information, the state is set to re-elect the NDA govt. Voters in Bihar have decided they'll take the state to newer heights," the PM said.

5) On vikas winning in Bihar, PM Modi said, “Rangbazi and rangdari is losing in Bihar while development (vikas) is winning in the state again." PM said that the 'double engine' government (NDA) will ensure that the development in here takes place at twice the speed as before.

6) On rejecting 'Jungleraj' and 'double Yuvraj' concept, PM Modi also said that the people of Bihar have rejected the Jungleraj and 'double Yuvraj' concept. “Those who robbed Bihar in the past, still eyeing on the state," PM Modi said.

7) On construction of toilets, PM Modi said: "1.5 crore toilets have been made in Bihar, while over 4 lakh have been constucted in Araria."

8) Attacking the Opposition, PM said: "Today, Congress's condition is such that they don't even have 100 members together in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha."

9) Technology can empower poor - Narendra Modi said that technology can empower the poor, and not just only the rich.

10) On NPE, PM Modi said, "Youth will be benefited from National Policy on Education (NPE)...Now, education will be provided in Hindi under this policy. Now, son of a poor mother can also become an engineer."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via