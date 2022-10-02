Bihar’s agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh resigns

For the past few days, the RJD leader has been flagging off on issues related to farmers and APMC mandi. He was constantly raising his voice against in the favour of farmers.
RJD President Jagadananad Singh said that Sudhakar Singh had been "raising his voice in favour of farmers", decided to put in his papers so that "the rift does not deepen" ('taaki ladaai aage nahin badhe').
The minister who claimed of corruption in his department, was unavailable to PTI for any kind of comments on the issue.
Recently, Sudhakar Singh has said that he will not allow the “continuation of BJP agenda" in agriculture department the formation of the Grand Alliance government in the state.
Sudhakar Singh ,on Saturday, said that he will not stay silent till the restoration of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act in Bihar. He regarded the scrapping of the act from Bihar in 2006 as “anti-farmer" in nature.
It is worth noting, that the APMC Act and ‘Mandi’ system, which was a prime bone of contention in the nationwide farmer agitation, was repealed by the Nitish Kumar Government in Bihar in 2006.
“Being the state Agriculture minister, I will not allow continuation of BJP agenda in the agriculture department after the formation of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government in the state" told Sudhakara Singh to PTI.
A day ago, Sudhakar Singh also raised issues on the new fertiliser policy of Bihar that is being drafted on Saturday. He also questioned Bihar's progress in terms of grain production in last seventeen years. The minister said, “despite three agricultural roadmaps, our total grain production was 1.77 lakh tonnes in 2011-12 and we produced 1.76 lakh tonnes in 2021-22.