1 min read.Updated: 03 Jul 2021, 03:39 PM ISTKamna Hajela, ANI
The latest to foray into Uttar Pradesh is the Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) from Bihar, mainly a party of the fishermen community
It is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and has one minister in the Bihar cabinet
With assembly elections round the corner, Uttar Pradesh has become a happy hunting ground for small political parties.
The latest to foray into Uttar Pradesh is the Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) from Bihar, mainly a party of the fishermen community. It is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and has one minister in the Bihar cabinet.