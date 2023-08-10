Bill proposes Cabinet minister, excluding CJI in selection panel to appoint CEC, ECs3 min read 10 Aug 2023, 01:18 PM IST
Bill proposes a PM-led committee to appoint future chief election commissioners and election commissioners, diverging from the Supreme Court ruling. Opposition alleges the government undermining the Constitution bench directive. Vacancy in Election Commission expected as commissioner set to retire.
A bill scheduled for introduction in the Rajya Sabha proposes that a three-member committee led by the prime minister will be responsible for appointing future chief election commissioners and election commissioners.
