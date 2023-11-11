Billionaire Peter Thiel says Donald Trump's administration 'Crazier' and 'More Dangerous' than anticipated
Peter Thiel clarified that he is no longer contributing to Trump or any other candidate in the upcoming 2024 US Presidential campaign. The co-founder of PayPal and Palantir also shared his perspective on voting for Trump, describing it as a not-very articulate scream for help.
Prominent tech billionaire Peter Thiel, known for his previous support of former United States President Donald Trump, expressed his surprise at the perceived chaos and danger of the Trump administration.
