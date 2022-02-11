Billion-year-old black diamond sells for $4.3 million

Most diamonds are uncovered deep within the Earth in kimberlite rock, but “the Enigma" is a rare carbonado, a type of stone that is found close to the surface and thought potentially to have originated as a result of the impact of meteors or asteroids, Sotheby’s said. Carbonadoes also contain osbornite, a mineral found in meteors. They are found exclusively in Brazil and the Central African Republic, which hundreds of millions of years ago were joined as part of a supercontinent known as Rodinia.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}