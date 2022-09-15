Biotech may be the next US-China battleground

Still, the selloff—before any official sanctions or policy details have been announced—reflects the worry that something more ominous could be on the way. Chinese biotech could become a new battleground between the two superpowers, similar to what happened in semiconductors. Chinese biotech companies also fell sharply last December when media reports suggested they could be on a U.S. sanctions list, although such sanctions didn’t materialize in the end. The U.S. government in February added two subsidiaries of Wuxi Biologics to its “unverified list", which doesn’t prevent American companies from doing business with them, but adds more procedures and paperwork.

