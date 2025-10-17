Bipartisan Bill Aims to Boost Safety Following Midair Collision

(Bloomberg) -- The top lawmakers on the Senate Commerce Committee released a bipartisan bill Thursday aimed at boosting aviation safety following the deadly midair collision near Washington earlier this year.

Advertisement

Republicans and Democrats had previously unveiled their own versions of legislation to address issues that have come to the forefront since the January collision between a US Army helicopter and an American Airlines Group Inc. regional jet, which killed 67 people. But the bipartisan agreement — announced by Chairman Ted Cruz and the panel’s top Democrat, Maria Cantwell — increases the odds that the changes will ultimately be enacted.

The Senate Commerce Committee plans to vote on the bill next week. The legislation would include new requirements around aircraft being equipped with and using technology known as ADS-B, which provides real-time data on a plane’s or helicopter’s position. It would also tighten rules that allow certain aircraft, such as those used by the military, to fly without broadcasting their location by limiting the scope of what counts as a sensitive government mission.

Advertisement

The Army helicopter involved in the crash had ADS-B technology on board but it wasn’t transmitting data.

An Army official said during a National Transportation Safety Board hearing over the summer that there was a technical issue preventing the Black Hawk’s system from functioning properly, but also that its pilots weren’t required to have it turned on under the policies at that time. The US Federal Aviation Administration has since curtailed exemptions for military and other government aircraft.

January’s midair disaster, which occurred near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, spurred calls for stricter safety protocols, especially in highly congested areas where planes share airspace with helicopters. It also brought fresh awareness to some of the challenges facing air traffic controllers, including staffing shortages and outdated equipment.

Advertisement

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com