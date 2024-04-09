Birendra Singh, wife Prem Lata join Congress ahead of Lok Sabha polls; ‘not only ghar wapasi but…’, says ex-Union Min
Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, former union minister Birendra Singh along with his ex-MLA wife, Prem Lata joined the Congress on Tuesday. The prominent Haryana leader called his return from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the grand old party a “return of ideology". Singh had left Congress to join the saffron party in 2014.