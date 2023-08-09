BJD and YSRCP are enablers of BJP…, TMC's Saket Gokhale claims numbers show Delhi ordinance bill could have been stopped1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 11:41 AM IST
The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed, giving control of Delhi government officials to the Lieutenant Governor. Opposition claims victory in Rajya Sabha vote.
Opposition alliance INDIA can easily defeat the BJP-led NDA government in the Lok Sabha election 2024, TMC leader Saket Gokhale claimed citing the numbers at the Rajya Sabha voting for Delhi ordinance bill. He also said if ‘enablers of the BJP, Odisha's BJD & Andhra Pradesh's YSRCP’ would not have supported the government then the draconian Delhi ordinance bill would’ve been defeated.
Rajya Sabha passed Delhi ordinance bill on Monday
The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed on August 7, replacing an ordinance promulgated by the Centre for handling the transfers and postings of officials in the Delhi government.
The Upper House on Monday passed the Bill that empowers Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to control Group A services in Delhi including on matters relating to appointments, transfers and postings. The bill was passed after a division in which 131 MPs voted in favour of the legislation and 102 against it.
Home Minister Amit Shah defended the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, saying the proposed legislation is aimed at providing effective and corruption-free governance in the national capital.