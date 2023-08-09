Opposition alliance INDIA can easily defeat the BJP-led NDA government in the Lok Sabha election 2024, TMC leader Saket Gokhale claimed citing the numbers at the Rajya Sabha voting for Delhi ordinance bill. He also said if ‘enablers of the BJP, Odisha's BJD & Andhra Pradesh's YSRCP’ would not have supported the government then the draconian Delhi ordinance bill would’ve been defeated.

Gokhale also cited, without BJD & YSRCP's support, the government would have got only 113 votes and INDIA would gain 120. Gokhale tweets says, here’s an interesting fact from 2 days ago. On the Delhi ordinance bill, the votes in the Rajya Sabha were as follows: Modi Govt: 131 INDIA parties: 102 Now 18 votes to the Modi Govt came from the BJD (Odisha) & YSRCP (Andhra Pradesh) who claim to be “neutral & not allied with BJP". Minus the 18 votes from the Govt tally & including them in INDIA would get: Modi Govt: 113 INDIA: 120 These 2 parties are enablers of the BJP. Without them, the draconian Delhi ordinance bill would’ve been defeated in the Rajya Sabha. The INDIA parties ensured full attendance & cast 102 votes against the bill - the HIGHEST opposition vote tally in Rajya Sabha since 1952. INDIA is united & will defeat the BJP in 2024.

Rajya Sabha passed Delhi ordinance bill on Monday

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed on August 7, replacing an ordinance promulgated by the Centre for handling the transfers and postings of officials in the Delhi government.

The Upper House on Monday passed the Bill that empowers Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to control Group A services in Delhi including on matters relating to appointments, transfers and postings. The bill was passed after a division in which 131 MPs voted in favour of the legislation and 102 against it.

Home Minister Amit Shah defended the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, saying the proposed legislation is aimed at providing effective and corruption-free governance in the national capital.

