Opposition alliance INDIA can easily defeat the BJP-led NDA government in the Lok Sabha election 2024, TMC leader Saket Gokhale claimed citing the numbers at the Rajya Sabha voting for Delhi ordinance bill. He also said if ‘enablers of the BJP, Odisha's BJD & Andhra Pradesh's YSRCP’ would not have supported the government then the draconian Delhi ordinance bill would’ve been defeated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}