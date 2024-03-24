BJP 5th candidate list 2024: Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey dropped
Varun Gandhi, who represented the high-profile seat two times, has been replaced by former Congress leader Jitin Prasada to contest from Pilibhit seat in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Varun's mother Maneka Gandhi has been retained from Sultanpur, though.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 24 released its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024. The list, comprising 111 names, featured former union ministers, new faces and turncoats.
