BJP 5th candidate list 2024 LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released fifth candidates list for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Big names like VK Singh, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, and Varun Gandhi were dropped from BJP candidate list 2024. Whereas, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, Ramayan fame actor Arun Govil were fielded from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi and UP’s Meerut respectively.
Other than these names, BJP 5th candidate list 2024 included Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan , who will contest from Sambalpur, party spokesperson Sambit Patra will contest Lok Sabha polls from Odisha’s Puri. Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada has replaced Varun Gandhi in Pilibhit. Sita Soren will fight from Jharkhand’s Dumka.
The BJP has two sitting MPs — Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria of Tonk-Sawai Madhopur and Bhagirath Chaudhary from Ajmer. Rao Rajendra Singh has been given ticket from Jaipur Rural and Shubhkaran Chaudhary from Jhunjhunu. Both are former MLAs.
BJP 5th candidate list 2024 LIVE: In its 5th candidate list, the saffron party denied BJP tickets to Suresh Pujari (Bargarh), Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu (Mayrbhanj), Nitish Gang Deb (Sambalpur) and Basant Panda (Kalahandi) in Odisha.
