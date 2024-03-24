Hello User
BJP 5th candidate list 2024 LIVE: Maneka Gandhi, Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil among 111 names fielded for Lok Sabha Polls

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:19 PM IST
Livemint

BJP 5th candidate list 2024 LIVE: Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released 5th list of Lok Sabha candidates. The 111 candidates list included names like Maneka Gandhi,  Jitin Prasad, Sita Soren, Arun Govil, Kangana Ranaut. Names of VK Singh, Varun Gandhi, Ashwini Choubey, Anant Hegde, were dropped 

BJP 5th candidate list 2024 LIVE: Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released fifth candidate list of general elections. The list of 111 candidates includes names like Kangana Ranaut, Naveen Jindal, Maneka Gandhi, etc.

BJP 5th candidate list 2024 LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released fifth candidates list for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Big names like VK Singh, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, and Varun Gandhi were dropped from BJP candidate list 2024. Whereas, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, Ramayan fame actor Arun Govil were fielded from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi and UP’s Meerut respectively. 

Other than these names, BJP 5th candidate list 2024 included Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan , who will contest from Sambalpur, party spokesperson Sambit Patra will contest Lok Sabha polls from Odisha’s Puri. Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada has replaced Varun Gandhi in Pilibhit. Sita Soren will fight from Jharkhand’s Dumka.

24 Mar 2024, 10:19 PM IST BJP 5th candidate list 2024 LIVE: Seven more candidates named from Rajasthan

The BJP has two sitting MPs — Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria of Tonk-Sawai Madhopur and Bhagirath Chaudhary from Ajmer. Rao Rajendra Singh has been given ticket from Jaipur Rural and Shubhkaran Chaudhary from Jhunjhunu. Both are former MLAs.

24 Mar 2024, 10:07 PM IST BJP 5th candidate list 2024 LIVE: Who are the sitting MPs denied ticket this time in Odisha?

BJP 5th candidate list 2024 LIVE: In its 5th candidate list, the saffron party denied BJP tickets to Suresh Pujari (Bargarh), Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu (Mayrbhanj), Nitish Gang Deb (Sambalpur) and Basant Panda (Kalahandi) in Odisha.

24 Mar 2024, 10:04 PM IST BJP Lok Sabha poll 5th candidate list LIVE: Ramayan fame Arun Govil finds place in BJP’s candidate list

BJP Lok Sabha poll 5th candidate list LIVE: Actor Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in Ramayan will contest Lok Sabha elections from Meerut Lok Sabha constituency.

24 Mar 2024, 09:56 PM IST BJP Lok Sabha poll 5th candidate list LIVE: BJP releases fifth list of Lok Sabha candidate

BJP Lok Sabha poll 5th candidate list LIVE: BJP on Sunday released its fifth list of Lok Sabha candidates. The party list included names like Kangana Ranaut, and Ramayana fame actor Arun Govil.

