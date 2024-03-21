The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday dismissed the Congress’ attack on the central government over freezing of its bank accounts.

The saffron party said the Congress has sought to create alibi in utter desperation over its imminent defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Accusing former Congress president Rahul Gandhi of lying on the issue, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said it is gentle advice to the Congress that the “more you allow Rahul Gandhi to speak the more ground you lose".

“We wish the Congress well and our gentle advice to the party is the more you allow Rahul Gandhi to speak the more ground you lose," Prasad said.

He said that the Congress did not file income tax returns in time which led to the freezing of its accounts.

The Congress party did not get any judicial relief and has now moved to the Supreme Court.

BJP president JP Nadda said that instead of correcting their own errors, “Congress is blaming authorities for their troubles and not paying tax dues".

“Their bankruptcy is moral and intellectual, not financial," Nadda added.

Prasad also mentioned that the Congress was even pulled up by high court over the issue.

If people don't want to vote for the Congress, the BJP cannot help it, the BJP leader commented.

Prasad also said that both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had shamed Indian democracy globally with their “irresponsible" comments.

Meanwhile, the Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday demanded that the party's accounts should be defreezed to ensure a level playing field in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Congress leader Rahul said that the party cannot campaign for the polls. “...We can do no campaign work... Our ability to fight elections has been damaged," Rahul Gandhi said.

He said a systematic effort is underway by the prime minister to cripple the Indian National Congress financially. "Funds collected from the public are being frozen, and money from our accounts is being taken away forcibly," he said.

