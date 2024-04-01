BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'peddling disinformation', files EC complaint amid row over 'match-fixing' jibe
Complaint lodged by BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of sowing discord and spreading false information about election fairness and EVM credibility.
The BJP has filed a complaint against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for “peddling disinformation" and sowing discord. The development came amid growing outrage over his ‘match-fixing’ charge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Senior BJP leaders have also called for 'stringent action' against the Wayanad MP following his speech during a recent INDIA bloc rally.