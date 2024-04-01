The BJP has filed a complaint against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for “peddling disinformation" and sowing discord. The development came amid growing outrage over his ‘match-fixing’ charge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Senior BJP leaders have also called for 'stringent action' against the Wayanad MP following his speech during a recent INDIA bloc rally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the notice, Gandhi had "peddled disinformation and attempted to create disaffection against the impartiality of elections" and the authenticity of EVMs. The BJP shared various excerpts from his speech to underscore their point — including his assertion that PM Modi had "manipulated the electoral outcome by exerting pressure on the Election Commission".

“Rahul Gandhi also said that the rights provided by the Indian Constitution are being snatched away. He said that a BJP worker had said that after 400 paar, the Constitution would be cancelled. We don't know which worker said that. He also posted on 'X' and 'Instagram' an image of PM Modi and alleged that the PM said that he would give his life to save rapists. Such low-level political discourse! We can understand his frustration. His INDI alliance is breaking. We told the Election Commission that mere notice is enough, stringent action needs to be taken," said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile Home Minister Amit Shah insisted that Gandhi had no right to talk about democracy now as his grandmother (former prime minister Indira Gandhi) put lakhs of people in jail and banned political parties during the Emergency.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi takes ‘match fixing’ jibe at PM Modi during INDIA bloc rally: 'They can't win over 180 seats unless...' Gandhi claimed on Sunday that the Prime Minister was “trying to do match fixing" in the upcoming elections. He also asserted that the Constitution would cease to exist if BJP registered a victory.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to do match fixing in these elections. Without EVMs, match-fixing, social media, and pressurising the press, they cannot win more than 180 seats," the Wayanad MP had said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!