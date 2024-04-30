BJP, allies won 100+ seats in first two phases of Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement comes two days after PM Modi continued his attack on the Opposition INDIA bloc, saying that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading 2-0 after the voting for the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah told reporters in Guwahati on April 30 that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies had emerged victorious on more than 100 seats in the crucial first two phases of this month's elections.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message