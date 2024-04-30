Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement comes two days after PM Modi continued his attack on the Opposition INDIA bloc, saying that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading 2-0 after the voting for the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah told reporters in Guwahati on April 30 that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies had emerged victorious on more than 100 seats in the crucial first two phases of this month's elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Two phases of seven-phased Lok Sabha elections have been completed. As per the internal assessment of these two phases, the BJP and its allies are way ahead on 100 seats," Amit Shah told reporters.

So far, 190 seats have been polled in the first two phases. The BJP had won 93 out of these 190 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are witnessing a big electoral success in Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand. Apart from these, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu... according to initial trends, the BJP is getting a good response in South India too," Shah said.

The first phase, held on April 19, saw voting on 102 seats, followed by another 88 seats in the second phase on April 26. The third voting phase is on May 7, with the final phase scheduled for June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), seeking a record third term under PM Modi, has set a target of winning 400 of 543 Lok Sabha seats this election. The ruling alliance faces a challenge from the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc.

Shah’s statement comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his attack on the INDIA bloc, asserting that the BJP-NDA combine was leading 2-0 after the voting in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha 2024 polls.

“Kolhapur is called the football hub of Maharashtra. Football is very popular among the local youth here. If I speak to you in football terminology, yesterday, after the completion of the second phase, BJP-NDA is leading 2-0," PM Modi said on April 28 at an election rally in Kolhapur city.

