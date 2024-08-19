BJP ally Chirag Pawas promises to raise lateral entry issue with Centre: ’Quota must in govt appointments’

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Monday opposed any move to make appointments in government positions without following reservations. He asserted that he would raise the lateral entry issue with the Centre.

Paswan, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president, reacted over the recent advertisement by the government to fill posts through lateral entry on a contract basis. The Opposition alleged that the move snatches away reservations for the disadvantaged communities.

Meanwhile, Paswan, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said, “My party and I firmly believe that any government appointment should adhere to the provisions of reservation...”

"No reservation exists in the private sector. So, reservations must be kept in mind during any government appointments, at any post...," Paswan said. He added, "There is no ifs and buts in this. "

"The fact that this has not been implemented in this [lateral entry] is a matter of concern for us too...My party completely disagrees with this," he added.

Patna: Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Lateral Entry says, "My party and I firmly believe that any government appointment should adhere to the provisions of reservation...The fact that this has not been implemented is a matter of concern for us...My party completely disagrees… pic.twitter.com/XEsladfepu — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2024

What's the lateral entry issue? Last Saturday, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) advertised 45 posts – 0 of joint secretaries and 35 of directors/deputy secretaries -- to be filled through the lateral entry mode on a contract basis.

"It is the biggest tranche of lateral recruitment being undertaken by the Centre," an official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The BJP hit back, stating the NDA government was bringing transparency to this mode of recruitment started by the Congress-led UPA. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Congress' criticism of the lateral entry system in senior bureaucracy shows its "hypocrisy"

In a post on X, Vaishnaw said the reform measure implemented by the NDA government will improve governance. "INC (Indian National Congress) hypocrisy is evident on lateral entry matter. It was the UPA government which developed the concept of lateral entry," he said.