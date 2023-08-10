BJP ally Mizo National Front to support no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, cites ‘failure to handle’ Manipur crisis1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 05:13 PM IST
Lok Sabha MP and Mizo National Front leader C Lalrosanga said that the party will back the no confidence motion over the Manipur government and the Centre's ‘failure to handle’ the ethnic violence in the neighbouring state.
Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram has said that they will back the Opposition INDIA bloc brought no confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the Manipur issue. This comes as PM Modi is scheduled to addressed the motion on Thursday in the Lok Sabha.