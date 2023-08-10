comScore
Business News/ Politics / News/  BJP ally Mizo National Front to support no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, cites ‘failure to handle’ Manipur crisis
BJP ally Mizo National Front to support no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, cites ‘failure to handle’ Manipur crisis

 1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 05:13 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

Lok Sabha MP and Mizo National Front leader C Lalrosanga said that the party will back the no confidence motion over the Manipur government and the Centre's ‘failure to handle’ the ethnic violence in the neighbouring state.

Members of Tribal community stage a protest against the ethnic violence in Manipur (ANI)Premium
Members of Tribal community stage a protest against the ethnic violence in Manipur (ANI)

Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram has said that they will back the Opposition INDIA bloc brought no confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the Manipur issue. This comes as PM Modi is scheduled to addressed the motion on Thursday in the Lok Sabha. 

According to a report by news agency PTI citing Lok Sabha MP C Lalrosanga, the ruling MNF, which is also an ally of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has decided to back the no-confidence motion.

The Lok Sabha MP told PTI, "I will back the opposition's no-confidence motion. It is not because I support the Congress or (want to) go against the BJP, but to show our outright distress and opposition to the complete failure of the governments, especially the Manipur government, in handling the situation,"

Lalrosanga said that the party will back the no confidence motion over the Manipur government and the Centre's "failure to handle" the ethnic violence in the neighbouring state.

The MNF is deeply hurt over the condition of the Kuki Zo ethnic people in strife-torn Manipur, he said.

Lalrosanga said he discussed the issue with party president Zoramthanga, the chief minister of Mizoram, and other leaders and they agreed to back the no-confidence motion.

The MNF is a constituent of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) in the region, and a member of the NDA at the Centre.

MNF Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena, who has been vocal on the Manipur issue, also told PTI that he will continue to raise his voice in Parliament against the government's handling of the situation.

The voting on the motion in Lok Sabha is likely to be held after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives his reply on it, Lalrosanga said.

The fate of the no-confidence motion moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on behalf of the united opposition is clear as the BJP-led NDA has the support of a majority members in Lok Sabha.

This is the second time that PM Modi is facing a no-confidence motion. The motion comes at a crucial point when Manipur state has been strife with ethnic violence since 3 May. Violence broke out between Meitei and Kuki Zo community over the Manipur High Court's suggestion that Meitei community be included in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list. 

 

More Less
Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 05:13 PM IST
Next Story
