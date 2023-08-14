comScore
Business News/ Politics / News/  BJP and those who vote for the party are ‘Rakshas’: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala
Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala, on Sunday took a jibe at Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for not providing equal opportunity and referred to BJP and its supporter as ‘Rakshas’ (Monsters).

“Don't give job, at least give a chance to sit in the job. People of BJP and JJP are ‘Rakshas’ (Monsters) and those who vote for BJP and supports them are ‘Rakshas’ too. Today I curse from this land of Mahabharata, "Randeep Surjewala said while addressing the Congress ‘Jan Akrosh rally’ in Kaithal, Haryana on Sunday.

Following this, Sambit Patra, the National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata took to X Twitter to slam the grand old party, “The Congress party, which failed to launch the prince again and again, has now started abusing the public and Janardhan. Listen to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, who has become a victim of blindness in protest against Prime Minister Modi and BJP, saying - "The people of the country who vote and support BJP are 'monsters'.

Sambit Patra also shared the video clip of Randeep Surjewala's statement.

“On one hand, there is Modi ji, the prime minister of 140 crore countrymen, for whom the public is the form of Janardan, and on the other hand, there is the Congress party, for whom the public is the form of a demon," Patra tweeted.

“The people of the country understand this difference very well and the people of the country themselves will work to lock the mega shopping mall of their hatred," he added.

 

Meanwhile, BJP's Gaurav Bhatia took a direct hit at Rahul Gandhi saying, “The Congress party, which failed to launch Rahul Gandhi, is now venting its anger on the public. Randeep Surjewala said - "The people of the country who voted for BJP are 'monsters', Khangrace should understand that it is the right of a citizen to vote or support any party. You are anti-national for your language and thinking."

(With inputs from agencis)

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 11:37 AM IST
