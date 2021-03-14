Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced the list of candidates for the Assembly elections in West Bengal this year.

The party announced the names of 27 candidates for the third phase of the election and 38 candidates for the fourth phase, including that of Union minister Babul Supriyo and former Trinamool Congress leader Rajib Banerjee.

Former TMC leader Rajib Banerjee who recently joined the BJP will contest the election from Domjur. Economist Ashok Lahiri has been fielded from the Alipurduar seat.

Rabindranath Bhattacharya will fight from Singur, Swapan Dasgupta from Tarakeswar, Nishit Pramanik from Dinhata and Union minister Babul Supriyo from Tollygunge.

BJP also said that actor-turned-politician Locket Chatterjee will contest the polls from Chunchura and Anjana Basu will contest from Sonarpur South. Indranil Das will contest from Kasba and actor Tanushree Chakraborty from Howrah Shyampur.

View Full Image BJP releases a list of 27 candidates for phase 3 and a list of 36 candidates for phase 4 elections in West Bengal.

Actor Payal Sarkar who recently joined BJP has been fielded from Behala Purba while another actor Yash Dasgupta has been fielded from Chanditala in Kolkata.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be conducted in eight phases starting from 27 March with the final round of voting taking place on 29 April. The counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

