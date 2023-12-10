BJP appoints Vishnu Deo Sai as next Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

The name of the new Chief Minister has been announced in Chhattisgarh. BJP appointed Vishnu Deo Sai as the next Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A consensus has been reached by the party members on electing a senior tribal leader as the next Chief Minister of the state. This decision was taken in the BJP Legislature Party meeting on Sunday. The 59-year-old leader was born on 21 February 1964.

On becoming the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai says "Today, I have been unanimously chosen as the leader of the legislative assembly. I am thankful to PM Modi, Union HM Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda for showing trust in me."

He was a member of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly from 1990-1998 from the Tapkara constituency. In 1999 he was elected to Lok Sabha from Raigad seat.

In 2006 he was made the state BJP Chief. In 2009 he was once again elected from Raigad for Lok Sabha. He continued his winning streak from Raigad in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as well. From 2014-2019 he was made a state minister in the Modi government.

