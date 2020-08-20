BJP asks LS Speaker Om Birla to remove Shashi Tharoor as chief of IT panel

NEW DELHI : The political tussle between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress took a dramatic turn on Thursday after members of the ruling party asked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to immediately remove Shashi Tharoor as chief of standing committee on Information Technology (IT) and replace the senior Congress leader with any other member of the parliamentary panel.

Members of the ruling BJP continued to put pressure on the former Union minister and urged Birla to direct Tharoor to go on leave till the issues are resolved on the basis of the established parliamentary traditions.

According to Congress, BJP believes in the idea of "suppression" of issues even before they are mentioned or taken up for discussion.

At least two BJP leaders, Nishikant Dubey and former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who are members of the standing committee on IT have demanded for the removal of Tharoor and have written letters to Birla on Thursday.

“Till the time all the issues are resolved in tune with the established parliamentary traditions and probity in public life, it would be highly improper for Shahshi Tharoor to continue and regulate the proceedings of the parliamentary committee on Information Technology. I persuade your goodself to persuade Tharoor proceed on leave and by invoking Rule 258(3)of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha choose another member of the Committee to act as Chairperson," senior BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, who is a member of the Committee said in a letter on Thursday.

Further blaming Tharoor, Dubey, in his letter, said that the senior Congress leader in his capacity of the chairperson standing committee on IT had failed in his duties and “it is now an impossibility to regulate the affairs of the committee till the time Tharoor continues to occupy the exalted seat chairperson."

Members of the BJP have already moved a privilege motion against Tharoor for not consulting and holding discussion with the members of the IT parliamentary committee. Tharoor too has moved a privilege motion against Dubey and Congress has already demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe on the allegations made in the recent story of Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that alleged that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was misusing social media platform Facebook.

"The basic issue behind it is the nature of BJP and it's identity that it does suppression. This is not the first time as it has happened many times in the past that even before you bring an issue or you raise it, it gets suppressed," Congress' senior spokesperson and lawmaker Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters on Thursday when asked about the move of BJP MPs.

"There are several panels headed by BJP leaders, one of them should say the same thing...Their intent is to make sure the committees don't work. We don't want to go into merits of the motion because that the parliamentary authorities will look into," Singhvi added.

In his letter to Birla, Rathore too has questioned the intention of Tharoor to summon Facebook officials without discussing the matter first in the panel. While he said that committee members had no issues is summoning anyone with rights of citizens in mind, it should not happening without discussing it with the panel.

"Issuing statements as to who would be summoned and what would be the agenda of the meeting is absolutely uncalled for and is violative of the procedures of the Lok Sabha. The proclivity of the IT committee chairman to speak to media first undermines the functioning of the committee members and the committee itself," Rathore told reporters on Thursday, according to a news report by Press Trust of India.

Dubey had earlier tweeted on Wednesday that Tharoor had questioned the intention, integrity, and honesty of Members of Parliament (MPs) of BJP by accusing BJP of wrongdoing. On his part, Tharoor has said that the committee was well within its rights to summon officials of Facebook in the current instance.

The political controversy began after Tharoor tweeted on Saturday that he was looking at the possibility of inviting officials of Facebook over a news report that appeared on WSJ.

