BJP asks LS Speaker Om Birla to remove Shashi Tharoor as chief of IT panel

“Till the time all the issues are resolved in tune with the established parliamentary traditions and probity in public life, it would be highly improper for Shahshi Tharoor to continue and regulate the proceedings of the parliamentary committee on Information Technology. I persuade your goodself to persuade Tharoor proceed on leave and by invoking Rule 258(3)of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha choose another member of the Committee to act as Chairperson," senior BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, who is a member of the Committee said in a letter on Thursday.