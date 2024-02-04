Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal insisted on Sunday that members of his party would never join the BJP. The assertion came amid mounting legal woes for the AAP — from the ongoing liquor scam probe to recent charges of MLA poaching. The CM however claimed that the saffron party had offered to “spare us" in case of a defection. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“... They ask us to join BJP saying they'll spare us. I said I would not join the BJP... We are doing nothing wrong," Kejriwal said.

The remarks came a day after the Enforcement Directorate approached a Delhi court over the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case. A complaint was filed against Kejriwal for not complying with five successive summons issued by the agency. Meanwhile the Delhi Police Crime Branch served a fresh notice to the CM on Sunday. Kejriwal has been asked to respond to his charges of poaching attempts by the BJP with evidence by Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kejriwal alleged last week that the BJP had offered ₹25 crore each to seven AAP MLAs to quit the party in order to topple his government. The Crime Branch has asked him to reveal the names of AAP MLAs who were claimed to have been approached by the BJP.

The Delhi CM also skipped the Enforcement Directorate's summons for the fifth time on February 2, with the party dubbing it ‘unlawful’. The probe agency has said that it wants to record the CM's statement regarding issues such as the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalized, and allegations of bribery. Two senior AAP leaders--Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh--are already under judicial custody in the case.

Kejriwal seeks replacement of health and finance secretaries The Delhi Chief Minister has written to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena seeking an urgent administrative change and demanding replacement of 'health and Finance Secretaries at the earliest. He said he has also sought a report from Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on health infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies)

