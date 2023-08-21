BJP attacks Bihar govt for renaming of Atal Bihari Vajpayee park to ‘Coconut park’, says 'it's criminal'1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 05:04 PM IST
The park was scheduled to be inaugurated by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday, but as the controversy broke out, the inauguration was postponed
Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government is facing criticism over the renaming of a park in Kankarbagh in Patna. The Opposition BJP is alleging that the government wants to rename the park named after former prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee to ‘Coconut Park’. The park was scheduled to be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday, but as the controversy broke out, the inauguration was postponed.