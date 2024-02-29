BJP can win ‘double digit’ number in Kerala if…: Shashi Tharoor crunches number ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024
Shahi Tharoor said the issue with the BJP has always been that it does not understand Kerala, its culture, or its history.
Mocking BJP's claim that it will secure seats in double digits in Kerala in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Shashi Tharoor stated on Wednesday, that the only way they could achieve a ‘double digit’ in Kerala would be by obtaining two zeros.
